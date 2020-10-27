Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘Soft and Weak, Doesn’t Want to Be President’

President Donald Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden as a man who ultimately did not want to be president during a campaign rally in Wisconsin Tuesday.

“Biden is soft and weak and too scared to be president,” Trump said. “He doesn’t want to be president, let’s face it. There’s a lot of bad body language.”

Trump spoke about Biden shortly after the vice president referred to himself as Sen. Kamala Harris’s running mate at a campaign rally earlier on Tuesday.

“My name is Joe Biden, I am Jill Biden’s husband and I am Kamala’s running mate,” Biden chuckled at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia. “Y’all think I’m kidding, don’t you?”

Biden’s quip fueled speculation that Biden is merely a gateway for an eventual “President Kamala Harris,” one of the left’s strongest warriors.

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump said at a rally in Michigan that Biden would probably step down from the presidency three weeks after he was inaugurated.

“If he gets elected, three weeks into his presidency, they’ll say, ‘Kamala are you ready? Let’s go,’” Trump said, referring to the radical left handlers that would control a Biden presidency.

“Three weeks,” Trump continued. “Three weeks and Joe’s shot. ‘Let’s go Kamala. Are you ready?’ Most liberal person in the Senate,” he said. “She makes [Sen.] Bernie Sanders [I-VT] look like a serious conservative.”

President Trump has also frequently criticized “Sleepy Joe” Biden’s light campaign schedule in the week before Election Day.

“He doesn’t leave his basement,” he said to reporters on Monday. “This guy doesn’t leave his basement. He is a pathetic candidate, I will tell you that.”