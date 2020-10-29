Poll: Donald Trump Takes Lead in Battleground Arizona

President Trump has taken the lead in Arizona as the election enters its final stretch, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday.

Trump leads the former vice president by three percent: 48 percent to 45 percent:

The president’s lead expands another point when undecided leaners are included, giving him 49 percent support:

A Rasmussen Reports survey released last week, October 21, showed Biden leading Trump in Arizona, 48 percent to 46 percent.

The vast majority of Arizona voters, 93 percent, said they have “made up their minds whom they’re going to vote for.” Trump edges out Biden in this group 49 percent to 48 percent. Among those who have already voted, Biden leads by seven percent.

Twenty-nine percent of Arizona voters chose the economy as the most important issue, followed by Trump’s overall job performance (25 percent), and the coronavirus (21 percent). Other issues listed, including national security, public safety, racial justice, and illegal immigration, garnered five percent or less.

Fifty-one percent either strongly or somewhat approve of Trump’s job performance, compared to the 47 percent who either somewhat or strongly disapprove.

Pulse Opinion Research, LLC, conducted the Rasmussen Reports survey on October 27-29 among 800 likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 3.5 percent.

The survey comes on the heels of Trump’s Wednesday stops in the Grand Canyon State, holding rallies in both Bullhead City and Goodyear. Many of those who signed up for the rallies did not vote in 2016, according to Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel:

ARIZONA is fired up and ready to re-elect for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 23,591 signups for Bullhead City rally ✅ 24.0% NOT Republican ✅ 45.3% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to the thousands of supporters who turned out! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

Another huge turnout for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 17,251 signups for Goodyear rally ✅ 19.5% NOT Republican ✅ 35.7% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to everyone helping keep ARIZONA red in 2020! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Trump and Biden tied in Arizona upon the inclusion of the Rasmussen survey.