Walmart removed all guns and ammunition from store displays this week, citing the possibility of post-election civil unrest and any looting that might accompany it.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Walmart wants to “head off any potential theft of firearms if stores are broken into amid social unrest.” Guns and ammunition are to be out of sight for an unspecified amount of time.

A Walmart spokesperson said, “We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers.”

On September 3, 2019, Walmart responded to the August 3, 2019, shooting inside an El Paso, Texas, Walmart by banning open carry in stores nationwide.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced the open carry ban, saying, “We believe the opportunity for someone to misinterpret a situation, even in open carry states, could lead to tragic results. We hope that everyone will understand the circumstances that led to this new policy and will respect the concerns of their fellow shoppers and our associates.”

Walmart also sent a letter to the White House, asking that Congress and President Trump join together to enact more gun control.

The Texas Tribune reported that the rifle used by the El Paso Walmart gunman was purchased “legally.” He allegedly purchased an imported rifle online, then picked it up at a gun store outside of Dallas, Texas.

The Tribune noted, “Gun experts said it’s common for people to buy imported firearms online and have them delivered through local gun stores, which complete the necessary background check.”

