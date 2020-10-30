‘Activist Mommy’ Elizabeth Johnston: ‘#VoteLikeAMother’

In a video released Friday, Christian leader Elizabeth Johnston, also known as the “Activist Mommy,” is urging American mothers to #VoteLikeAMother for President Donald Trump.

The mother of ten children, Johnston says in the video that “a vote for Joe Biden is a vote to endanger the lives of my children and your children.”

She continues that, like “momma bears,” mothers will “fight to protect their kids.”

“This momma bear is fed up with radical Democrats endangering my cubs, and I am ready to fight like a mother,” she adds, warning, “We are one election away from tyranny, because that is the America Joe Biden and radical Democrats want.”

Johnston details further:

A vote for Joe Biden is a vote to defund the police that keep our communities safe. A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for the domestic terrorists who riot and loot in the streets right outside of my neighborhood. A vote for Joe Biden is a vote to take away my God-given Second Amendment right to protect myself and my children from those same rioters. A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for drug and sex traffickers getting a free ticket into our communities through open borders. A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for the murder of unborn children.

“With more than 80 percent of women having children by the time they are 44, the power of the ‘Mom Vote’ cannot be underestimated!” Johnston added in a statement.

She addressed the issue some women may have with Trump’s aggressive stance:

I’ve heard some moms are sitting this election out, because they don’t like the President’s aggressive tweets and tone. That’s why I made this video – to inspire moms to fight for their country and their values. Sitting this election out is deadly to our Republic.

“I personally love President Trump’s down-to-earth tweets and bold tone!” Johnston said.

“But if tweets and tone bother you, fine!” she asserted. “Don’t vote for tweets and tone. Vote for law and order, life and liberty. We are not voting for a personality, but a party platform.”

“We are one election away from tyranny and socialism,” Johnston alerted. “When unborn children are being slaughtered, churches and businesses are being permanently closed, freedom of speech is under attack, and our Second Amendment right to protect ourselves is at risk, sitting this election out is not an option.”