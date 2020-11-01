President Donald Trump welcomed a group of nuns to his rally in Washington, Michigan, on Sunday.

“Those beautiful sisters. Wow,” Trump marveled. “Well, we’re with you. You know that.”

A group of nuns appeared with Trump’s supporters at a frigid campaign rally in Michigan. Snow flurries fell in 38 degree weather when Trump took the stage with wind gusts up to 22 miles per hour, according to Accuweather.com at the time.

“Are you cold? Are you cold right now?” Trump asked the nuns. “Don’t be too cold. They go, ‘No.’ God will keep you warm I know that, right? So beautiful.”

The sisters wore the habit of The Dominican Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary from a convent in Hartland, Michigan. Nuns from the same order also attended Trump’s rally in Michigan on Friday.

The president reminded his supporters that he stood with the Litter Sisters of the Poor in their fight for religious freedom and would continue to do so.

The president also asked the sisters if they believed the Biden family was telling the truth about pursuing foreign deals overseas while Joe Biden was vice president.

“Sister, do you think this is honesty? Do you think so?” Trump asked, and replied, “They all said, ‘No.'”

“That’s good enough for me sister,” he continued.