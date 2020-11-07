Progressives flocked to social media to celebrate after mainstream media outlets declared Joe Biden (D) the victor of the 2020 presidential election.

Several media outlets, including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press, declared Biden the winner of the election on Saturday, prompting a wave of celebration from leftists across social media despite the fact that the legal battle over the fundamental integrity of the election is just beginning.

“I am exceedingly overjoyed that Trump has been defeated & that the Biden-Harris team have an opportunity to undo the harm this undeserving Prez has caused the country,” Rep. Maxine Waters, a prolific Trump hater, (D-CA) exclaimed.

“My hope for the future is renewed! Looking forward to working w/ Biden-Harris team to move our country forward!” she added:

I am exceedingly overjoyed that Trump has been defeated & that the Biden-Harris team have an opportunity to undo the harm this undeserving Prez has caused the country. My hope for the future is renewed! Looking forward to working w/ Biden-Harris team to move our country forward! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) November 7, 2020

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their historic win,” Sen Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said in a tweet, calling for an agenda of “economic, social, racial and environmental justice”:

Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their historic win. In this incredibly difficult moment in American history, I wish them the best as they attempt to bring our nation together around an agenda of economic, social, racial and environmental justice. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020

“Donald Trump will forever be known as an impeached, one term president.,” the Never Trump Lincoln Project remarked:

Donald Trump will forever be known as an impeached, one term president. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 6, 2020

More:

My warmest congratulations again to Joe and Jill, Kamala and Doug—and each of you who stepped up when your country needed you. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Donald Trump’s meritless, contradictory statements & legal filings will not succeed and they will not change the facts: when all the ballots are counted, Joe Biden will have won more votes than any Presidential candidate in history. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) November 7, 2020

Chuck Schumer on the streets of NYC “Now we take Georgia, then we change America!” David Perdue in May ‘19: “The road to socialism will never run through Georgia” pic.twitter.com/x1Wpeh3nU6 — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 7, 2020

We can now say President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! The American people have spoken. It is time to unite this country and get to work! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 7, 2020

There's much to celebrate, but more than anything, I'm excited to celebrate calling my friend @KamalaHarris Madam Vice President. She's made history as the first woman, first Black person, first South Asian elected VP. Congratulations, Kamala! Ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/ROrRSfzjk4 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 7, 2020

Madam Vice President. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

“America’s dark night is over.” @SenSchumer said while celebrating President-elect Joe Biden with hundreds in Times Square #Election2020 https://t.co/IezqhP4Yfr pic.twitter.com/RkIfrN1qvk — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) November 7, 2020

We have a lot of work to do on climate. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 7, 2020

Yup. Time to get to work. https://t.co/CL1giX3wdM — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 7, 2020

Reveling in this joy! https://t.co/8u7tDIznmu — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) November 7, 2020

While leftists celebrate, President Trump, his campaign, and his allies have warned that nothing is settled and that the election is far from over.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump wrote in a statement following the media declaring Biden the winner, promising that the election is “far from over.”