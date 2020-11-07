Scott Walker: Bush Fought to Keep Democrats from Stealing 2000 Election

Former Gov. Scott Walker (R) tweeted a reminder Saturday that George W. Bush undertook a legal fight to prevent the Democrats from stealing the 2000 election.

He sent his tweet in response to media criticism of the Trump campaign’s efforts to fight alleged voter fraud in several states.

Walker wrote:

When the media/left attacks @realDonaldTrump for pursing legal challenges, remember that Al Gore withdrew his concession and fought all the way to the Supreme Court until December 12, 2020. pic.twitter.com/wMiq0Rbsw4 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 7, 2020

Walker added, “George W. Bush and his team fought every step of the way to keep Democrats from stealing the election.”

The 2000 election was thrown into the courts over a Florida recount, and Politico reported that the Supreme Court of the United States ultimately halted the recount, putting the state’s electoral college votes in Bush’s win column on December 12, 2000.

Bush won the 2000 election with 271 electoral college votes.

