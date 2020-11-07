During a protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a supporter of President Trump called former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) “a criminal” with the “Bush crime family” after he conceded the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

As multiple establishment media outlets called the election for the former vice president, though Trump is contesting a series of purported irregularities and potential fraud, Bush congratulated Biden.

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden,” Bush said in a statement. “I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.”

Marie, who spoke to Breitbart News, called Bush “a criminal.” Marie flew to Philadelphia from Florida for the protest to “help support this country and President Trump.”

“Jeb Bush, you’re a criminal and everybody knows you’re with the Bush crime family and you do not fool me one iota,” Marie said.

She also thanked Trump for loving “this country and our Constitution” and for exposing the corruption between the political class and the media.

“Thank you for waking all of us up and telling us what is really going on with the corruption in Washington, D.C. and with the media,” Marie said.

In Pennsylvania, Trump campaign officials said Republican poll watchers were blocked from overseeing the polls on election day and reportedly witnessed “illegal campaigning” at polling sites by Democrats.

“You guys need to wake up,” Marie said, speaking directly to officials who allegedly blocked poll watchers. “Here’s what’s going on, you poll watchers, you have to understand that when the bombs hit, there are no respecters of who you are, what uniform you’re wearing or what group you are with.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.