Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a list of four illegally cast ballots from dead voters in the State of Georgia.

“Americans should have confidence their votes are not rendered meaningless due to illegally cast votes by scheming fraudsters,” the campaign wrote in a statement.

The list included the publicized obituaries of each individual who had a ballot cast in their names.

  • Mrs. Deborah Jean Christiansen of Roswell, Georgia who passed away in May 2019.
  • Mr. James Black of Covington Georgia who passed in 2006
  • Linda Kesler of Nicholson, Georgia who died in 2003
  • Edward Skwiot of Trenton, Georgia who died in 2015.

The campaign described the list as their “first set” of obituaries, suggesting that there will be more to follow.

The campaign demanded that the media and election authorities investigate the concrete examples of voter fraud.

“These victims of voter fraud deserve justice, and legal voters should be able to have confidence that their votes are not rendered meaningless due to illegally cast votes,” the campaign concluded.

