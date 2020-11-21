Donald Trump Dismisses Liz Cheney Request to Accept Election Results

President Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney after she asked him to accept the results of the election.

“Sorry Liz, can’t accept the results of an election with hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes cast, enough to easily flip the Election,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a statement Saturday, Cheney asked Trump to have his lawyers submit evidence of his claims of widespread criminality and voter fraud to the American people.

“If the President cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process,” she concluded.

Trump dismissed Cheney’s statement, suggesting that she was merely disappointed that he ordered American troops home from Afghanistan and Iraq.

“You’re just unhappy that I’m bringing the troops back home where they belong!” he wrote.

Cheney has opposed Trump’s order to reduce the number of troops to 2,500 in Iraq and Afghanistan by January 15 of next year.

In July, Cheney joined Democrats by co-sponsoring an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would reduce the number of troops deployed in Afghanistan below 8,000 without certain conditions on the ground being met.