Democrat Jon Ossoff Endorsed by Gabby Giffords’ Gun Control Group

Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff (GA) is endorsed by Giffords, the Gabby Giffords-founded gun control group focused on firearm laws and legislation.

Ossoff is headed toward a January 5, 2021, runoff election against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA). And whereas Perdue is pro-Second Amendment, anti-gun control, Ossoff wants to ban the sales of semiautomatic rifles and magazines Democrats deem “high capacity.”

Moreover, he wants to institute red flag laws, universal background checks for gun purchases, place more restrictions on gun shows, and license that semiautomatic rifles and handguns that are already privately owned.

Democrat Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is campaigning on an outright ban on the sale of semiautomatic rifles and a licensing requirement for all semiautomatic firearms already in private hands, whether those firearms are rifles or handguns. https://t.co/ItanczdtMu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 11, 2020

The NRA endorsed Perdue, seeing him as a firewall between Georgians and the left’s radical anti-gun agenda.

Gabby Giffords group endorsed Ossoff, and in so doing, admitted they are “working to unseat an NRA-backed incumbent.”

On November 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Ossoff is also endorsed by the Mike Bloomberg-founded gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety. He is also endorsed by Everytown’s subsidiary gun control group, Moms Demand Action.

