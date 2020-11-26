Area of NYC Moves into Restrictive Orange Zone: Schools Closed, ‘Mass Gatherings’ Capped to 10

A portion of Staten Island is moving into the orange zone, the second most restrictive coronavirus zone, which closes “high-risk” businesses such as gyms and salons, shuts down in-person learning in schools, and limits “mass gatherings” to ten people.

According to Spectrum News, “the tip of southern Staten Island will move into an Orange Zone,” with a current seven-day average standing at 3.97 percent.

Will you and your family obey the Cuomo protocols this Thanksgiving? https://t.co/AWKrNt3pex — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 21, 2020

Orange zone restrictions cap both residential and nonresidential gatherings to ten people maximum, whether indoors or outdoors. It also limits houses of worship to 33 percent of maximum capacity, or 25 people maximum. Orange zone restrictions also require businesses deemed “high risk” to close. These include gyms, barbershops, hair salons, and other personal care services.

Additionally, the restrictions require restaurants to suspend indoor dining and limit outdoor patrons to four people per table. Schools are also closed, with remote learning only.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who has already prohibited gatherings of over ten people, warned that such restrictions were forthcoming.

“Parts of Staten Island will go into an orange zone. Parts of Staten Island will go into red zone at the current rate,” he said over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Joseph Fucito warned that law enforcement will be “out in-force” ahead of the holidays, stopping people at vehicle checkpoints in various areas of the city. He also warned of “consequences” for those who violate the travel advisory.

Cuomo's New York coronavirus crackdown yields sex club bust. https://t.co/0Lx5G9nGwS — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 24, 2020

“Sheriff teams will be out in-force as the holidays approach. There will be vehicle checkpoints at key bridges and crossings throughout New York City,” Fucito said.

“Violation of a self-quarantine travel regulation may result in deputy sheriffs serving you a mandatory quarantine order issued by the Health Commissioner,” he continued.

“In cases of violation, Deputies could serve you with a civil summons that carries a $1,000 fine,” he said, adding that they will be focusing primarily on breaking up large-scale gatherings.