Watch: Joe Biden Quotes the Bible’s ‘Palmist’ in Thanksgiving Message

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets with clergy members and community activists at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware on June 1, 2020. - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the scene of an anti-racism protest in the state of Delaware on May 31, 2020, saying …
JIM WATSON/AFP
Kyle Olson

Former Vice President Joe Biden twice mispronounced “Psalmist” during his 18-minute Thanksgiving message on Wednesday.

Biden concluded his speech by attempting to quote the Bible:

Biden called on Americans to “dream again” this Thanksgiving.

“If we care for one another, if we open our arms rather than brandishing our fist, we can with the help of God heal,” he said.

“And if we do, and I’m sure we can, we can pres— claim the Palmist— what the Palmist who wrote these following words,” he said, uttering the “P” instead of the “S,” “The Lord is my strength and my shield and with my song I give thanks to Him,” the self-described “devout Catholic” said while attempting to quote Psalm 28.

“I give thanks now for you,” Biden added, “for the trust you’ve placed in me.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

