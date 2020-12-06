Kelly Loeffler: Raphael Warnock Will Enable Democrat Gun Control Dream

During the December 6, 2020, Georgia Senate debate, Kelly Loeffler (R) noted that Democrats want to take some guns and tax others, and she suggested Raphael Warnock (D) is their “agent of change” to accomplish these things.

Loeffler talked about the important role the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate plays as a “shock absorber,” absorbing and stopping the gun control legislation that comes out of the Democrat-controlled House.

She urged Georgia voters to vote for her and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in order to keep that shock absorption in place, warning that “radical” Warnock would serve as an “agent of change” for Democrat gun control dreams.

Loeffler talked of Democrat attacks on the Second Amendment, saying, “They want to take away our guns. They want to tax guns. They want to fundamentally change America and radical liberal Raphael Warnock is their agent of change.”

Joe Biden’s gun control plans do include a $200 tax on every privately-owned AR-15, AK-47, and similar modern sporting rifles, and another $200 tax on every privately owned “high-capacity” magazine. National Shooting Sports Foundation figures show there are nearly 20 million modern sporting rifles in private hands and roughly 150 million privately owned “high-capacity” magazines. The taxes on modern sporting rifles and magazines alone could cost U.S. gun owners $34 billion.

A Biden administration would simply need a Democrat-controlled Senate to accomplish this.

