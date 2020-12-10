Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has introduced legislation to deliver a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks to American citizens as mass unemployment continues due to the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Hawley introduced the legislation, known as the “Emergency Direct Payments for Families and Workers Act,” which will provide one-time payments of $1,200 to individual Americans, $2,400 to couples who file their taxes jointly, and $500 per child that a couple has.

For example, a family of five with two parents and three children would receive $3,900 in stimulus checks. Hawley’s legislation replicates the CARES Act stimulus checks that was passed in March and signed by President Trump.

“Americans need direct payments now. Families are struggling. Unemployment claims are rising and food lines are growing. It’s time Congress finally acts,” Hawley said.

“Direct payments should be at the center of any Covid relief legislation that Congress passes,” Hawley continued. “If Congress doesn’t pass relief legislation with direct payments in it by next week, I will go to the Senate floor to demand a vote on my legislation.”

There are currently 24.5 million Americans who are unemployed or underemployed, but all want full-time jobs, through no fault of their own mostly as a result of the pandemic. The economic nationalist policy has widespread, overwhelming support among Americans.

In September, a Gallup poll found that 70 percent of Americans supported a second round of stimulus checks, while polling from March by OnePoll found that 82 percent of Americans said stimulus checks should continue each month until lockdowns are completely ended.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.