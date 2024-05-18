Maher: Don’t See Issue with Butket, People Feel Pressure That Going to ‘Asshole Factories’ Only Way to Be a Good Person

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher defended Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and argued that many people do feel pressured that “there’s only one way to be a good person, and that’s to get an advanced degree from one of those asshole factories like Harvard.”

Maher stated, “He said, ‘Some of you’ — talking to the women, ‘Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world.’ Okay, that seems fairly modern. ‘But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.’ I don’t see what the big crime is, I really don’t. And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left is that lots of people in this country are like this. He’s saying, some of you may go on to lead successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people — everybody used to be, and now can’t that just be a choice too? I feel like they feel very put upon, like, there’s only one way to be a good person, and that’s to get an advanced degree from one of those asshole factories like Harvard.”

