A pro-abortion activist posted, then deleted, a photo of an abortion clinic’s Christmas tree topped with two Sopher clamps instead of the traditional star or angel during the 2020 Advent season.

“IT IS LITERALLY IMPOSSIBLE TO TOP OUR TOPPER,” pro-abortion activist Michael Saenz bragged in the now-deleted tweet, which he ended with the hashtags #ProAbortion, #Abortions, and #Christmas.

WARPED: Abortion worker tops Christmas tree with clamps used to dismember preborn babies https://t.co/zao7HTppFU — Live Action News (@LiveActionNews) December 10, 2020

Sopher clamps are used by abortionists performing second-term Dilation and Evacuation (D&E), or dismemberment, abortions, when the unborn babies are too large to simply be suctioned apart and out of the uterus.

Dr. Anthony Levatino, who once performed abortions but now is a pro-life activist, discusses the use of the Sopher clamp during this animated video describing D&E abortions:

Members of the pro-life community noted the disturbing combination of a Christmas tree with an instrument used to dismember unborn babies.

Podcast host and author Allie Beth Stuckey posted the tweet, noting Saenz “works for or supports ‘Care Repro,’ which specializes in abortion through 40 weeks of pregnancy.”

This person works for or supports “Care Repro,” which specializes in abortion through 40 weeks of pregnancy. It was founded by Leroy Carhart, who was recorded describing fully developed dead babies as coming out like “meat in a crockpot.” https://t.co/GQk9gMLnrp pic.twitter.com/irZJTqFOL7 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 9, 2020

"Celebrate the birth of Jesus with this implement used to dismember babies in the womb" is a take I didn't see coming, tbh https://t.co/C8TnJ7QDTG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 9, 2020

Pro-life group Live Action provided further information about Saenz:

According to Linkedin, Saenz has worked for CARE — Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence — as both a patient care technician and marketing director. CARE is owned by notorious late-term abortionist LeRoy Carhart, who operates facilities in Nebraska and Maryland and is responsible for the mutilation and deaths of women who have come to him for late-term abortions. Below is a tweet showing how CARE offers “remembrance boxes” for women after they have their children killed by lethal injection in the womb.

Live Action President Lila Rose tweeted, “Why do we allow these facilities to be open in our communities, profiting off of innocent blood shed?”

Horrific, but this is the abortion industry. Why do we allow these facilities to be open in our communities, profiting off of innocent blood shed? Why do we allow people to get a pay check, protected by the law, for slaughtering babies? https://t.co/uia8ni0KyV — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) December 10, 2020

The national pro-life organization noted as well, “Saenz is also connected to We are Pro-Abortion, Inc, which sells pro-abortion merchandise including items that say ‘I’m cool with Abortions,’ and ‘Abortions are magical.'”