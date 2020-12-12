Hunter Biden Email: Joe Biden, Chinese Business Partner Are ‘Office Mates’

An email reportedly from the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop called his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a Chinese business partner “new office mates.”

The email, reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation, was sent on September 21, 2017, by Hunter Biden to Cecilia Browning, the manager of the “House of Sweden” office building:

From @AndrewKerrNC and @ChuckRossDC 'Hunter Biden Called His Father And Chinese Business Partner ‘Office Mates’ In September 2017 Email.' https://t.co/BJV3NOnOKL pic.twitter.com/L7tiXs1GsY — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 12, 2020

“Please have keys made available for new office mates,” Hunter Biden wrote, and listed several individuals:

Joe Biden

Jill Biden

Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother

Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary), referring to the Chinese oil company. Ye is Ye Jianming, the founder of CEFC China Energy Company Limited.

Hunter Biden indicated he wanted the signage to reflect the link between the Biden Foundation and “Hudson West,” which was affiliated with the Chinese communist energy entity.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported:

Hunter Biden’s dealings with CEFC in 2017 were at the center of allegations from his ex-business partner, Tony Bobulinksi, who said in October that Joe Biden was “plainly familiar” with his family’s business dealings in China. Bobulinski was one of the recipients of the much-publicized May 2017 email purportedly referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy” who would hold 10% in a joint-venture deal with Hunter Biden and CEFC.

During the campaign, Joe Biden lashed out at questions about his son’s business dealings.

In October, WYOU reporter Andy Mehalshick began, “Questions and controversy continue today about Hunter Biden, your son” before Biden cut him off:

Interviewer: "Questions and controversy continue today about Hunter Biden, your son-" Biden: "There is no controversy about my son. That's a hell of a lie. That's a flat lie because the president has nothing to run on… it's classic Trump." pic.twitter.com/MQQGvddrHO — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 24, 2020

“There is no controversy,” he snapped. “That’s all a lie.”

“It’s a flat lie because the president has nothing else to run on. If you noticed, while the American people are talking about what’s happening to their families, he has no plan, and at the debate, he has no plan,” Biden said.

“Everything from Wall Street Journal, other major news outlets said what he is saying is simply not true about my son, but it’s classic Trump,” he claimed.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.