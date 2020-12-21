So now, on top of these 19 Democrats, we have Dr. Deborah Birx locking us down and shoving us in dirty masks while she behaves as though the coronavirus is no big deal.

To me, this is just like Global Warming. Our left-wing elites tell us we have to give up our freedoms to avoid a catastrophe, and they then run off and behave in a way that proves they don’t really believe that. Why would Barack Obama and Bill Gates spend millions of dollars to live on the coast if the rise of the oceans is imminent?

Why would CNNLOL move from the inland safety of Atlanta right to the edge of the water if the rise of the oceans is imminent?

Why would all the elite media remain on the island of Manhattan when it was supposed to be underwater a few years ago?

And why would Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, Gavin Newsom, Lori Lightfoot, Bill de Blasio, and countless other fascist Democrats risk their own lives and the lives of their loved ones if they believed death came from violating lockdown orders and social distancing rules?

And now we can add Birx to the mix.

Just prior to Thanksgiving, Birx told Americans it would be dangerous to hold Thanksgiving with anyone other than immediate family, meaning those you already live with. And what did she go and do…?

According to the far-left Associated Press (AP), Birx proved she believes those rules are unnecessary by flagrantly violating them.

“The day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware,” the AP reports. “She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx, her husband Paige Reffe, a daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren were present.”

In my opinion, that’s not even the worst of it. Get this…

Birx “and her husband have a home in Washington,” according to the AP. “She also owns a home in nearby Potomac, Maryland, where her elderly parents, and her daughter and family live, and where Birx visits intermittently.” Here’s the kicker: “In addition, the children’s other grandmother, who is 77, also regularly travels to the Potomac house and returns to her 92-year-old husband near Baltimore.”

So while Birx is advocating that we all get locked down to save Grandma and Grandpa, while Birx is advocating that no one be allowed to visit the elderly in nursing homes, she’s been out visiting extended family and getting visits from a 77-year-old grandmother who goes home to a 92-year-old man!

But-but-but you told me visiting extended family over Thanksgiving would kill people.

But-but-but you told me if I didn’t stay home, we would all die!

But-but-but you told me if we didn’t isolate Grandpa and Grandma, we would kill Grandpa and Grandma.

Is it not painfully obvious that Dr. Birx does not believe in lockdowns and isolation?

Because if she did believe that lockdowns and isolation saved lives, she would not risk the lives of her own family members.

Only a sociopath would do such a thing, and not for a moment do I believe she’s a sociopath.

It’s all bullshit.

I haven’t seen anything that tells me the states with the most oppressive lockdown and social distancing rules — states like New York and California — are faring any better than states like Florida and South Dakota, where there are no lockdowns and where people are allowed to make up their own minds about masks and the like.

Listen, I’m social distancing and wearing a mask, but I’m starting to feel like a fool. Nonetheless, I’ll continue to do these things because if I don’t and my wife gets sick, I’ll never forgive myself.

But locking people down against their will is un-American and absurd.

By now, we all know the risks, we all know the CDC told us the survival rate is right around 99.6 percent, so we should all be allowed to assess those risks and make our own decisions.

If I’m social distancing and wearing a mask, I could not care less about what the other fella does. As long as I stay far enough away, I feel safe, even from someone as reckless as Typhoid Birx.

But here we go again with another elite authoritarian proving by her own behavior that she does not believe in the necessity of the fascist rules she advocates the rest of us live under.

