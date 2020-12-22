Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said this week that the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoff — namely, victories for both Democrat Senate hopefuls Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — can “change the course of our country.”

The California Democrat, whom GovTrack identified as the most liberal senator in 2019, spoke to RADIO.COM and V103’s Big Tigger, discussing the swiftly approaching Georgia runoff, which will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

“You know, 2020’s been a rough year,” Harris said, repeating what she told the crowd in Columbus, Georgia, on Monday before adding that the outcome could alter the course of the country.

“I know we’re all going to be happy to say goodbye, but 2020 won’t be over until January 5, because that’s the day Georgia votes that can change the course of our country,” she told the host.

LISTEN:

“The Georgia Senate races will help us get to the majority,” she said before emphasizing the “impact” dual Democrat victories will have on Georgians and the nation.

“Let’s make sure that everybody votes. The Senate term is six years. Can you imagine what impact it will have on lives of your listeners, for their children, for their parents, if over the next six years if we have voices of folks like Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff being the voice of Georgia?” she asked, adding that it will “mean a lot.”

Harris also responded to a question on how the Biden-Harris administration plans to manage the expectations of the black community, stating that she, personally, has a “very heavy weight of responsibility to deliver.”

“I will tell you that we are very purposeful and intentional about saying we are going to pay attention to racial equity— equity meaning this,” she said before essentially advocating for socialism — something she has done in the recent past:

It’s a fancy word that means this. We have to fight for equality? Yes. We have to fight for equality but that doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone starts out on the same base. Right? If people are starting out on a different base the point should be that we get to the same place in the end, which means some people need a little bit more to catch up, and that’s called equity right?

On November 1, just days before the general election, Harris posted a video pitch for what amounted to socialist ideology, explaining the difference between equality and equity and concluding that “equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place”:

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

Surveys released this week show tight races in the Peach State. Victories for both Warnock and Ossoff would result in a 50-50 split in the Senate, giving the power to the party in control of the White House.