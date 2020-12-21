Poll: Dead Heat in Georgia Senate Runoff

Georgia Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are trailing their respective Democrat challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff but remain statistically tied just weeks ahead of the January 5 runoff, an RMG Research survey released Monday revealed.

The survey, taken December 8-14 among 1,417 likely voters in Georgia, showed both Warnock and Ossoff edging out the Republican incumbents, though both of their leads are within the survey’s +/- 2.6 percent margin of error.

According to the survey, Warnock leads Loeffler by one percentage point — 49 percent to 48 percent. Similarly, Ossoff leads Perdue by two percentage points — 49 percent to the incumbent’s 47 percent:

#GASen Runoff Poll: Warnock (D) 49% (+1 In 3 Weeks)

Loeffler (R-Inc) 48% (+2) Ossoff (D) 49% (+1)

Perdue (R-Inc) 47% (-) RMG Research

(Dec 8-14, LV)https://t.co/O9ctSOmF64 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 21, 2020

Democrats lead among early voters by double digits, 56 percent to 42 percent for Ossoff and Perdue and 55 percent to 42 percent for Warnock and Loeffler. However, Republicans have a double-digit lead among those expected to vote on election day, January 5.

A Trafalgar Group survey released over the weekend also showed a relatively tight runoff, though according to that survey, both Perdue and Loeffler lead their Democrat challengers — leads outside of the margin of error:

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris headed to the Peach State on Monday to stump for the Democrat challengers and thanked voters for supporting Biden’s campaign in November, urging them to show up again in January.

“But you also made a statement about who we are as a country,” she said, lauding them for telling the country “who we are.”

“As far as I’m concerned Georgia, Columbus, 2020 ain’t over until January 5,” she added.