Joe Biden’s Inaugural Parade Canceled as Event ‘Reimagined’

President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural celebration will be considerably smaller as organizers have canceled the parade that traditionally takes place after the ceremony.

In a U.S. Army email obtained by Jon Nicosia, participants were informed the event will no longer be happening.

“The Inaugural Parade has been canceled,” it read.

“The Active, National Guard, Reserve, and Academy marching requirements have been deleted and are no longer needed.”

The information from the Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) was called “definitive guidance,” according to the email.

The development is the latest indication that Biden will be sworn in in a low-key way, assuming the Republicans’ expected attempts this week to challenge electors proves unsuccessful.

In December, Biden’s advisors said in a press release that the “historic ceremony” will include “vigorous health and safety protocols,” and “honors and resembles sacred American traditions while keeping Americans safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus].”

“The ceremony’s footprint will be extremely limited, and the parade that follows will be reimagined,” the PIC said.

“The PIC is urging the public to refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home,” the committee said.

It also recommended supporters should “limit gatherings during the inauguration,” a theme that was implemented during the campaign, which saw Biden play to tiny, well-spaced groups of backers.

“Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry,” PIC CEO Tony Allen said.

“The pandemic is continuing to have a significant public health impact across the nation,” PIC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. David Kessler said in the release.

“Americans everywhere must do their part to slow the spread of the virus: wear masks, stay home, and limit gatherings. We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities,” he said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.