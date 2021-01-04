Former first lady Michelle Obama rallied Georgia Democrats in a video aired during a drive-in concert at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, urging them to get out and vote for Democrat Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to “determine the direction of this state and this country.”

“Remember there are a lot of people out there who are counting on you to sit this election out,” she said in the video played at the concert. “But if you take charge of your power, you and the folks in your community can determine the direction of this state and this country.”

Obama highlighted the fact that “thousands of people from Savannah to Augusta to Atlanta have already voted” and urged Georgians to talk to friends and family members “about making a plan to vote on election day, Tuesday, Jan. 5.”

“Because when we all vote, we make sure we’re the ones shaping our future,” she added.

The concert included both live and virtual appearances from Monica, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Rapper Common, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.

Over three million Georgians have already voted in the runoff elections, which will determine the balance of power in the Senate. If both GOP incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) lose their seats, it would effectively split the Senate, giving the power to the party in control of the White House, thereby making Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) rallying cry — to “take Georgia” and change America and “the world” — a reality:

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

President Trump is headlining a rally for Loeffler and Perdue in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday evening, the night before Election Day.