Vice President Mike Pence said Monday during a campaign rally in Milner, Georgia, that Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue’s (R-GA) reelection would block Democrats’ plan for open borders, socialized medicine, and the Green New Deal.

Pence held a campaign rally one day before the pivotal Georgia Senate runoffs. The Senate runoffs will decide whether Republicans keep control of the Senate or if Vice President-elect Kamala Harris becomes the tiebreaking vote in the Senate.

The vice president noted that President-elect Joe Biden once complained that Loeffler and Perdue would “get in the way” of his agenda should they get elected on Tuesday.

“We can get so much done, so much that can make the lives of the people of Georgia and the whole country so much better,” Biden said at a rally in mid-December.

Biden called Loeffler and Perdue “roadblocks” for allegedly not supporting the coronavirus package. In contrast, Biden said that Loeffler and Perdue’s opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, would “fight for progress and not just get in the way.”

Pence urged Georgians to reelect Loeffler and Perdue to serve as a roadblock for the Democrats’ leftist agenda.

The vice president said, “Well, Georgia, that’s exactly what we need in the United States Senate. We need Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler to get in the way of the radical left’s agenda in Washington, D.C. We need David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to get in the way of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, and a Green New Deal. Georgia needs two senators that will get in the way of the radical agenda of the Democratic Party and fight for Georgia and its values every day.”

“That’s why we need Georgia to say no to Ossoff and Warnock, and yes to David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, tomorrow, January 5. We got to have them,” Pence added.