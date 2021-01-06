House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted his gratitude to the Capitol Police for “protecting the People’s House” Wednesday and urged attendees at the March to Save America to remain “peaceful.”

“Thank you to Capitol Police for protecting the People’s House,” McCarthy stated. “Protesters have a Constitutionally-protected right to be heard, but I urge them to remain peaceful.”

Protesters broke through police barricades at the U.S. Capitol on the day Congress is to vote on certifying the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election.

According to Hill reporter Jonathan Easley, McCarthy also called into Fox News to say, “This is so un-American. … Anyone involved in this, if you’re hearing me, hear me loud and clear – this is not the American way. This is not protected by the First Amendment. This must stop now.”