Senate Rejects Objection to Pennsylvania Electoral Votes 7-92

The Senate overwhelmingly rejected an objection to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes with a final vote of 7-92 early Thursday morning.

The Senate vote was triggered by Sen. Josh Hawley and Rep. Scott Perry, who both submitted a protest of the electors from the commonwealth. While the House went to a debate over the objection, Senate Republicans agreed not to debate the objection before taking a vote.

Those who voted to object to the state’s electoral votes were Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Rick Scott (FL), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Lummis and Scott are two senators that did not support the objection to the Arizona vote but supported the objection to Pennsylvania.

Two senators, Roger Marshall (R-KA) and John Kennedy (R-LA), who supported the objection to Arizona did not support the objection to the electoral voters from Pennsylvania.

The Senate remains adjourned until the House finishes debate over the Pennsylvania electoral college vote for President-elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.