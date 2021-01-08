Rev. Franklin Graham on Friday urged President Trump to invite President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and their spouses to the White House to “begin the healing and preparation for a smooth transition.”

“Thank you President Donald J. Trump for your conciliatory words to the nation last night,” Graham began.

“I hope you will quickly invite President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and their spouses to the White House for a meeting to begin the healing and preparation for a smooth transition,” he continued, adding that the nation is praying for the leaders of the nation:

President Trump addressed the nation on Thursday night, announcing plans for a smooth transition to President-elect Biden, while calling for a moment of “healing and reconciliation.”

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” Trump said, addressing the rioters who broke into the Capitol on Wednesday.

“To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay,” he warned.

Trump repeated his belief that America “must always be a nation of law and order” and called for tempers to be “cooled.”

“We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family,” he said, addressing his “wonderful supporters” directly and assuring them that “our incredible journey is only just beginning”:

Trump announced on Friday that he will not be attending Biden’s inauguration on January 20.