Friday during an interview with Spectrum News, Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) hinted that he would not oppose if Vice President Pence and President Donald Trump’s Cabinet used the the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

(Listen from 0:46)

A partial transcript is as follows: