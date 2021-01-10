Trump to Visit South Texas in Final Days as President

President Donald Trump will travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall, according to a statement from White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

“President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his Administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” Deere said.

The Dallas News noted in its report of Trump’s planned visit to Alamo, near the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, that “some 452 miles has been built. About 12 miles of that is along segments of the border without any barrier before. The rest replaces shorter and less sturdy barrier.”

In August of last year, then presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed to end construction of the border wall if he was elected president.

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration, number one,” Biden said at the time. “Number two … I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry, that’s where all the bad stuff is.”