Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) stated Tuesday that construction of the southern border wall will cease if he is elected president.

Biden’s comments came during an interview with Yahoo! News’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro in which he was asked whether he was “willing to tear that wall down” that President Donald Trump has worked to construct. Biden answered:

No, there will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration, number one. Number two, what I’m going to focus on, and the fact is that somebody in this group written a lot about the border. I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry, that’s where all the bad stuff is.

When questioned about land confiscations, Biden simply responded, “End it.” Garcia-Navarro attempted to elaborate on her land confiscations question before Biden interjected and said, “End. End. End. Stop. Done. Over. Not going to do it. Withdraw the lawsuits. We’re out. We’re not going to confiscate the land.”

In addition to his comments, Biden also claimed Garcia-Navarro “made me president” by reminding him that President Barack Obama was known as the “Deporter-in-Chief” for “moving more than three million people during the Biden-Obama administration.”

The interview with Biden is set to air on Thursday at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.