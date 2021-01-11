Lindsey Graham: ‘Second Impeachment Will Do Far More Harm than Good’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said the Democrats’ second effort to impeach President Trump, mere days before he is set to leave office, “will do far more harm than good.”

“In light of President Trump’s Thursday statement pledging an orderly transfer of power and calling for healing in our nation, a second impeachment will do far more harm than good,” Graham said in a pair of tweets on Monday afternoon, expressing disappointment in House Democrats proceeding with a second impeachment effort.

“It is past time for all of us to try to heal our country and move forward. Impeachment would be a major step backward,” he added:

I’m disappointed to hear the House is proceeding with a second impeachment given there are only nine days left in a Trump presidency. It is past time for all of us to try to heal our country and move forward. Impeachment would be a major step backward. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2021

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) requested unanimous consent on Monday to bring up Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence “to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Donald J. Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers of acting president.” Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), however, objected:

U.S. House of Representatives

According to Hoyer, the House will vote on the resolution on Tuesday and consider articles of impeachment against President Trump the following day — a timeline House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) previewed over the weekend.

Reps. David Cicilline (D-RI), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) introduced one article of impeachment against Trump on Monday for “incitement of insurrection.”

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the article reads.

“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transfer of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” it adds.

At no time point on Wednesday did President Trump tell supporters to lawlessly storm the U.S. Capitol, and he repeatedly called for peace as the events unfolded on January 6th.