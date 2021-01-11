The U.S. House of Representatives will meet Wednesday morning to consider articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MA) made the announcement during the House Democrat’s caucus call on Monday, his press office said.

BREAKING: US House will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m. to consider articles of impeachment against President Trump, House Majority Leader Hoyer announces on House Democrats caucus call, per his press office. https://t.co/lYLwM4HRmM — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 11, 2021

Earlier Monday, three House Democrats — Reps. David Cicilline (RI), Ted Lieu (CA) and Jamie Raskin (MD) — introduced a single article of impeachment, accusing President Trump of inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

The impeachment article reads: “[I]ncited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to … interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.”

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United states and its institutions of Government He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transfer of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” he article adds.

Prior to the filing of the impeachment article, a quick passage of a House Democrat plan to remove President Trump via the 25th Amendment was blocked by Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV).