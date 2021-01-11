House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) on Monday introduced a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to enact the 25th Amendment, mobilizing the Cabinet and ultimately removing President Trump from office.

On Monday, Hoyer asked for unanimous consent to bring up Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution, which calls on Pence “to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Donald J. Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers of acting president.”

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) objected, effectively blocking Hoyer’s request:

Donald Trump presents a clear and present danger to our nation. I requested Unanimous Consent to bring up @RepRaskin’s resolution today calling on VP Pence to activate the 25th Amendment. I am disappointed the House GOP blocked it. I will bring it to the Floor soon for a vote. pic.twitter.com/370WOZeUl7 — Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) January 11, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) previewed the action in a letter to Democrat colleagues over the weekend, explaining that Hoyer would request unanimous consent to Raskin’s resolution.

“We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours,” she said, adding that the House would act on impeachment articles if Pence fails to take action because Trump “represents an imminent threat” to “our Constitution and our Democracy.”

On Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) provided a celebratory update on the Democrats’ impeachment efforts.

“Our Articles of Impeachment formally introduced today!” she exclaimed:

Our Articles of Impeachment formally introduced today! — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 11, 2021

More than 240 members of Congress are calling for Trump’s removal via either the 25th Amendment or impeachment.