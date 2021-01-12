Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) indicates last week’s Capitol riots left him lamenting he left his gun at home.

The Hill reports Meijer was lulled into an “illusion of security” that was shattered when Congressional members were evacuated for their own safety.

Meijer used a Detroit News op-ed to detail the moment he realized his error, writing:

The mob…rushed the barricaded doors to the chamber, trying to break them down. The illusion of security, of the sanctity of our constitutional order, collapsed. With guns drawn, police ordered us to evacuate, leading to chaos as we fled down corridors and into the tunnels beneath Capitol Hill. Several times our group of lawmakers found ourselves alone, with no police escort, fearful of what threats might lie around the next corner.

Meijer went on to speak critically of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, then added, “I have been called a traitor more times than I can count. I regret not bringing my gun to D.C.”

Breitbart News reported Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) emerged from the riots noting that “several” U.S. Representatives were happy to be armed while barricaded in their offices.

In a tweet, Massie also said, “The next member who argues Congressmen shouldn’t be allowed to carry firearms at work needs to be laughed out of the Capitol.”

