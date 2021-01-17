Facebook Restricting Gun Accessory Ads, ‘Stop the Steal’ Verbiage

Facebook is prohibiting ads for firearm accessories and will be removing content containing “Stop the Steal” verbiage as part of the platform’s pre-Biden inauguration policies.

Facebook announced: “We already prohibit ads for weapons, ammunition and weapon enhancements like silencers. But we will now also prohibit ads for accessories such as gun safes, vests and gun holsters in the US.”

They also noted: “We are now removing content containing the phrase “stop the steal” under our Coordinating Harm policy from Facebook and Instagram. We removed the original Stop the Steal group in November and have continued to remove Pages, groups and events that violate any of our policies, including calls for violence.”

The move comes as debate continues around the social media giant and its propensity to censor content it alone deems disagreeable.

Facebook made clear they will also not allow the platform to be used to share content regarding events being organized “in close proximity to locations including the White House, the U.S. Capitol building and any of the state capitol buildings through Inauguration Day.”

KXAN reports restrictions apply to Facebook and Instagram and will be in effect “until Jan. 22 through an abundance of caution.

On January 15, 2021, Breitbart News reported American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and others, adopted a policy of prohibiting firearms to be checked on flights into the D.C. between January 16 and Inauguration Day.

