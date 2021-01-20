White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question about abortion Wednesday by reminding the country that President Joe Biden was a “devout Catholic.”

Psaki was asked by an EWTN reporter about whether Biden planned to fulfill his campaign promises to repeal the Hyde Amendment restricting taxpayer funds from paying for abortions in the United States and rescinding the Mexico City policy, preventing taxpayer funds from funding abortions overseas.

“I will take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic, and somebody who attends church regularly,” Paski replied after noting that Biden would address the Mexico City policy in the coming days.

“He started his day attending church with his family this morning,” Psaki continued. “But I don’t have anything more for you on that.”

Biden’s continued public support for the right to abortion despite his Catholic faith has drawn criticism from Catholics across the world.

The president of the U.S. Catholic Bishops Conference, Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez, noted Biden’s position on abortion in a statement released Wednesday.

“I must point out that our new President has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender,” he said in a statement.