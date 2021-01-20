Supporters Line Mar-a-Lago Streets to ‘Welcome Home’ Donald Trump

Supporters of former President Donald Trump lined the streets of Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Wednesday to welcome the president to where he will be spending his time post-presidency.

The now-former president left the nation’s capital Wednesday morning before the inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden.

Trump is the first president to skip an incoming president’s inauguration since 1869 when Andrew Johnson skipped Ulysses Grant’s ceremony after being impeached, WOFL reported.

Along with former first lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump left the White House shortly after 8:00 a.m.

“Goodbye. I love you. We’ll be back in some form,” the former president told supporters before boarding Air Force One for the last time to head to his estate in Florida.

A line of supporters waited for him in Mar-a-Lago, holding signs such as “Welcome Home,” “We Love You President Trump,” and “Pres Trump won,” WOFL reported.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that Trump’s supporters had been lining up for hours along Southern Boulevard between Palm Beach Airport and Trump’s resort to wish him well.

Trump’s final motorcade slowed down for his supporters as they cheered and waved him on.

Hundreds of people lined the streets by the time the final motorcade rolled by.

“We want to show him he’s not alone,” Daniel Rakus, 65, of Palm Beach, said. “He did a great job. We support him.'”