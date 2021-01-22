Oklahoma Lawmaker Pushes Bigfoot Hunting Season

Oklahoma state Rep. Justin Humphrey (R) is pushing for a Bigfoot hunting season that includes license issuance and tags.

KTRK reports Humphrey’s bill, House Bill 1648, includes a set hunting season, licenses, and fees. And TMZ notes Humphrey wants the season to occur during the first part of October, so that it takes place at same time as the annual bigfoot festival in Southeast Oklahoma.

Humphrey said: “Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state.”

KTRK notes Bigfoot sightings have been good for business in Humphrey’s district, which includes the town of Broken Bow; “a town of approximately 4,100 nestled near the heavily forested Kiamichi Mountains.” They quote a public relations firm saying, “The most common Bigfoot sightings happen after the sun has set, and Bigfoot field investigators use nutty bars and marbles to draw him in.”

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation was not enthusiastic when asked about the proposed hunting season. They told KOCO, “We use science-driven research, and we don’t recognize Bigfoot in the state of Oklahoma.”

