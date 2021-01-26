Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Press Secretary ‘Double Standard’ on Masks

Ohio representative Jim Jordan called out the press regarding an inconsistency in their criticism of the Trump administration Tuesday afternoon.

“President Trump’s press secretary doesn’t wear a mask for press briefings: gets ridiculed by the press,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan wrote. “President Biden’s press secretary doesn’t wear a mask for press briefings: given free pass by the press. Double standard. Again.”

“The Buckeye State’s fourth district representative preceded the criticism with similar complaints of inconsistency from chief medical advisor to former President Trump and President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci. First, it was don’t wear a mask. Then, it was wear a mask. Now? Wear two masks,” he wrote two hours earlier, pointing to a New York Post story. “What’s next? Shopping in plastic bubbles?”

On Monday, Jordan pointed out another perceived difference in the media’s response to travel restrictions set in place regarding the coronavirus pandemic. “The Biden Administration and the Trump Administration both implemented travel bans to combat #COVID19. But only the Trump Administration was criticized,” he said. “Think about that.”

The “double standard” is an ongoing complaint from the congressman. On January 13, Jordan pointed out that the Democrats challenged more state election results from the 2016 election than Republicans did in 2020. “Americans are tired of the double standards. They are so tired of it,” he said. “Democrats objected to more states in 2017 than Republicans did last week, but somehow we’re wrong.”

Jordan, a consistent ally of former President Trump, has been vocal on both television and social media regarding the newly-inaugurated 46th POTUS and his administration. Trump awarded Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom on January 11, calling him “an inspiration to freedom-loving Americans everywhere.”