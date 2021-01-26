Report: Sen. Patrick Leahy Taken to Hospital

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who is scheduled to preside over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, the lawmaker’s office said.

“This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well,” a spokesperson for Leahy said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated.”

The 80-year-old Leahy serves as the Senate’s the president pro tempore.

The development comes after the House of Representatives send an article of impeachment, which accuses Trump of inciting the U.S. Capitol riots, to the Senate on Monday. Five people died during the January 6 riot, including a Capitol Police officer.

A two-week period of pretrial briefs will follow Tuesday’s swearing-in before the substance of the proceeding begins on Feb. 8.

Lawmakers agreed to the interim period so that the upper chamber can continue confirming President Joe Biden‘s Cabinet nominees and work on the new administration’s efforts to deliver COVID-19 relief to Americans.

The period also allows Trump to prepare his defense. So far, he has enlisted South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers to represent him.

The UPI contributed to this report.