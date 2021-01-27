An increasing number of Republican voters believe former President Donald Trump should play a “major role” in forging the future of the GOP, representing a 9-point swing in his favor following the January 6 Capitol riot, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released Wednesday revealed.

The survey asked respondents to indicate what type of role the former president should play moving forward, particularly in regards to the GOP.

In a survey conducted January 6-7, following the Capitol riot, 41 percent of Republicans said Trump should play a “major role.” That percentage jumped nine points in the survey taken January 22-25, with 50 percent of Republicans stating that Trump should play a big role. Fifteen percent said he should play a “minor” role, 23 percent said he should “no longer play a role,” and 11 percent expressed no opinion:

Senate Republicans Signal Acquittal for Trump as His Standing Improves Among GOP Voters https://t.co/d4W0TWGFEO via @eyokley pic.twitter.com/50UtiwsJH3 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 27, 2021

However, the bulk of voters across all parties, 56 percent, do not believe Trump should play a major role in the GOP moving forward. Just over one-fifth, or 22 percent, said he should play a “major” role.

The survey was taken among 2,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

It also asked respondents if they would be open to joining a hypothetical third party started by Trump, dubbed the “Patriot Party.” Thirty percent of Republican voters said they would be interested in joining the third party, while 36 percent maintained that they would stick with the Republican Party. Thirty-five percent of 2020 Trump voters, however, said they would be more interested in the Patriot Party, compared to the 31 percent who chose the Republican Party.

Trump has yet to indicate his major plans post-presidency.