President Joe Biden traveled to Walter Reed hospital Friday to visit some of the wounded members of the Armed Forces.

“These kids are amazing. And thank God there’s not as many people to visit,” Biden said to reporters as he left the White House to board Marine One for the trip.

Biden voted for the Iraq War and also supported a surge of troops into Afghanistan when he was the vice president in former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Biden reminded reporters at the White House that he was once a patient at Walter Reed for six months, presumably referring to his surgical treatments for a brain aneurysm.

He left the White House wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus but lowered his mask at one point to kiss first lady Jill Biden.

At Walter Reed, Biden was greeted by Col. Andrew Barr, director of the hospital, Master Chief Randy Swanson, and Cmdr. Megan Nasworthy.

Biden met with one soldier from the Marine Corps, three soldiers of the Army, and one soldier of the Army National Guard, according to the White House.

The president also visited a coronavirus vaccine site at Walter Reed before returning to the White House.