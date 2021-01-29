March for Life Urges ‘Unity’ for Unborn amid Biden-Harris Radical Abortion Agenda

expectant
Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Dr. Susan Berry

The virtual March for Life begins Friday at noon ET with the theme, “Together Strong: Life Unites!”

The theme of this year’s March for Life, “Life Unites,” is especially significant as President Joe Biden, who claims “unity” is a central focus of his administration, advances a radical abortion agenda that includes forcing taxpayers to fund abortions abroad and within the United States.

Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, have vowed to advance their aggressive pro-abortion agenda despite consistent polling that shows Americans share bipartisan unity around policies that restrict abortion and the prohibition of taxpayer funding of abortion.

Organizers announced this month the rally and march that take place annually would be virtual due to “heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol” and to the coronavirus pandemic.

In advance of the event, former President Donald Trump proclaimed January 22, the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in 1973 in Roe v. Wade, when it created a right to abortion, to be “National Sanctity of Human Life Day,” when the nation “proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”

Trump said in his proclamation:

Every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value. Although each journey is different, no life is without worth or is inconsequential; the rights of all people must be defended. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, our Nation proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.

Speakers who will be addressing pro-life Americans and others throughout the world include:

  • U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL)
  • Jim Daly, author, broadcaster, president of Focus on the Family
  • Elizabeth Eller, student body president at Christendom College
  • Hawaii State Sen. Mike Gabbard (D), father of former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)
  • J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church, in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention
  • Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of Franklin Graham and granddaughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, who serves as a senior advisor and ministry spokesperson for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse
  • Kentucky House of Representatives Minority Whip Angie Hatton (D)
  • Joseph F. Naumann, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, and chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Pro-Life Committee
  • Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action
  • U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)
  • Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner, current member of the New York Mets organization, author of three New York Times best selling books.
  • Benjamin and Kirsten Watson, authors, speakers, parents of seven. Benjamin Watson played 16 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.
  • Some pro-life leaders will make the march to the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, following the speakers’ virtual presentations.

Sign-up for access to the virtual March for Life is available here.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.