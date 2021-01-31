Royal Salute: Joe Biden Going to London to Meet the Queen

U.S. President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London before a summit of the G7 big economies in June.

The Sunday Times newspaper reports the president, in what will be his first international visit, will be amongst other world leaders to meet the monarch in the capital before a summit of the G7 big economies.

Describing it as a “soft power” reception, the Times said the Queen would be joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The palace declined to confirm or deny the report, according to the Reuters news agency.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has also written to Biden inviting him to Westminister to visit parliament

Earlier this month Britain announced plans to hold the first in-person summit of the G7 for nearly two years in June in Cornwall, southwest England, as Breitbart London reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes the meeting will forge a consensus on ways and means for the global economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and sees Biden as an ally in that quest:

A one-on-one meeting with the U.S. president is scheduled to be the Queen’s first significant diplomatic engagement after her return to London from isolation in Windsor Castle.

The 94-year-old monarch has met every U.S. president since the start of her reign in 1952, except for Lyndon B Johnson.