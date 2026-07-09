Behar: People Who Watch Fox News ‘Don’t Know What’s Going On’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar claimed people who watched Fox News didn’t know what was really going on.

During the panel discussion about Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner having to quit the race after rape allegations, co-host Sunny Hostin said, They’ve interviewed a lot of Maine voters after he stepped down. And one Maine voter in particular said Platner did show to establishment Democrats that this is exactly what Maine wants. These are the policies that we want.”

She added, “I think that this is a winnable race. I think Susan Collins is not good a not a fair representation of the Maine voter right now.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “There’s also this question of the moral high ground. I think Democrats really wanted to go into the midterms saying, ‘We are running on the moral high ground. We hold our own accountable.’ And it’s harder to argue that.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You know who is still sitting there.”

She added, “This is where we have allowed ourself to get too.”

Behar said, “I think Trump lowered the bar, come on.”

Goldberg said, “But we have to take responsibility for this because we knew everything he was and they elected him anyway.”

Behar said, “They watch Fox, you know they watch these channels that they don’t know what’s going on really. Talk radio Fox News, they don’t get the same information you get on the other channels.”

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