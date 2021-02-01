European Pol Nominates Stacey Abrams for Nobel Peace Prize

A leftwing Norwegian lawmaker on Monday nominated Stacey Abrams, progressive activist and failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate, for a Nobel Peace Price.

Lars Haltbrekken, a member of the Parliament of Norway for the Socialist Left Party, said he nominated Abrams due to her activism following in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “footsteps” to achieve a “peaceful and just society” in the United States.

“Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society,” Haltbrekken said in a statement.

King, one of the towering figures of the 1960s civil rights movement, won the Nobel prize in 1964.

The Nobel Peace Prize website outlines how nominations can be submitted by politicians and professors, as well as individuals who meet specific “nomination criteria.”

Abrams has not commented on her nomination.

On Sunday, former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on for a Nobel Peace Prize by longtime Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz for leading the normalization agreements between Israel and various Arab countries.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace. It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will,” Dershowitz wrote to the committee.

“These Accords, which have brought about normalization between Israel and several Sunni Arab nations, fulfill all the criteria for the prize,” the famed attorney added. “They hold the promise of an even broader peace in the Middle East between Israel, the Palestinians and other Arab nations. They are a giant step forward in bringing peace and stability to the region, and even to the world.”