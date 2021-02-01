Over three-quarters of likely U.S. voters say Americans are “less tolerant” of each others’ varying political opinions despite President Biden’s initial calls for unity, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey, taken January 27-28, over a week after Biden took office, asked respondents, “Are Americans more tolerant or less tolerant of each other’s political opinions than they were in the past?”

Seventy-seven percent of likely voters said Americans are “less tolerant” of others’ political opinions, followed by 11 percent who said “more tolerant,” ten percent who said tolerance is “about the same,” and three percent who remain unsure. Democrats, Republicans, and independents share the same sentiments, with 75 percent, 77 percent, and 80 percent, respectively, indicating that Americans are generally “less tolerant.”

Over one-third, or 37 percent, indicated that the presidential election has “negatively affected” a personal relationship with a friend or family member. The percentage is even higher among Republicans, with 41 percent indicating that the election negatively impacted one of their relationships.

The poll, conducted among 1,000 U.S. likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The survey follows last week’s Rasmussen poll, which showed that 56 percent believe the nation has become more divided since the election. A majority, 54 percent also doubt Biden’s ability to unite Americans.

Biden adviser Anita Dunn previewed the sentiments of the Biden administration in a CNN article published this week, contending that it will not be necessary for the administration to work with GOP lawmakers to achieve bipartisanship.

“He’s facing the deepest problems but the biggest opportunities of any president probably since FDR,” Dunn said of Biden.

“Even with narrow majorities in Congress, he has the opportunity to build broad bipartisan support for his program — not necessarily in Congress but with the American people,” she added.