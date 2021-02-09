The Republican Party of Louisiana said Tuesday it is “profoundly disappointed” in Sen. Bill Cassidy’s vote to join Senate Democrats in their claim that impeaching former President Donald Trump is constitutional and that a “trial” should proceed.

The statement reads:

The Republican Party of Louisiana is profoundly disappointed by Senator Bill Cassidy’s vote on the constitutionality of the impeachment trial now underway against former President, now private citizen, Donald J. Trump. We feel that an impeachment trial of a private citizen is not only an unconstitutional act, but also an attack on the very foundation of American democracy, which will have far reaching and unforeseen consequences for our republic. We also remind all Americans that former President Trump is innocent of the politically motivated, bogus charges now pending against him in a kangaroo court presided over by an openly hostile political opponent. How far justice has fallen in the short time that Democrats have been in control of the federal government! We salute Senator John Kennedy for remaining steadfast in his opposition to the fake impeachment trial now underway in Washington, DC. Senator Kennedy has clearly made the right decision once again.

Cassidy and fellow Republican Sens. Susan Collins (ME), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Mitt Romney (UT), and Ben Sasse (NE) voted with Democrats to allow the trial to proceed.

On Sunday, Nebraska’s Lincoln County Republican Party voted to censure Sasse for “dismissing the legitimate concerns” regarding allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Republicans voted with Democrats who played an edited video during Tuesday’s “trial” in which they omitted Trump’s call for his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

“The video was edited to make it look as if Trump had urged supporters to go and violently breach the Capitol building,” Breitbart News reported.