GOP Rep. Fights ATF Overreach with ‘2nd Amendment Preservation Act’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” Thursday to prevent the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) from unilaterally taking action against certain AR-platform firearms.

Greene’s legislation comes after the ATF unsuccessfully pursued new regulations on AR-15 pistols outfitted with stabilizer braces in late 2020.

On December 22, 2020, Breitbart News reported the ATF was taking public comment on their plans to reclassify such braces, bringing certain AR-platform pistols under the purview of the National Firearms Act of 1934. This would have required would-be purchasers of such firearms to go through the same purchasing process as citizens buying machine guns, short barreled rifles, suppressors, and other Class III items.

The public backlash was immediate and on December 23, 2020, the ATF reversed course.

Greene’s legislation is intended to withhold funding as a way to prevent the ATF from doubling back and adopting a reclassification of the AR-platform pistols.

The Second Amendment Preservation Act says, “None of the funds made available in any appropriations Act for fiscal year 2021 shall be used to—enforce any measure, law, regulation, or guidance issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives after November 1, 2020.”

It Act also prohibits funds from being used to “enforce, implement, or advance any measure, law, regulation, or guidance relating to the lawful use, purchase, sale, possession, or transportation of firearms by any citizen of the United States.”

