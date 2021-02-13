A Michigan county passed a resolution this week calling on residents to do what is in their own self-interest when it comes to coronavirus safety.

Rebuffing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) numerous orders, Missaukee County commissioners said it is “the right and responsibility of individuals to self-determine what is best for their own health, liberty and pursuit of happiness is necessary and ensured by our Constitution, which we have taken an oath to defend and uphold,” according to meeting minutes from February 9.

It said further:

The Missaukee County Commission calls upon the Michigan Legislature to exercise their co-equal authority by adopting constitutionally sound measures which limit the unchecked exercise and abuse of executive power, which restore individual responsibility and accountability, and which return Michigan to the ranks of freedom-loving governments everywhere.

The Missaukee County Commission said it would not support county funds being used “for the purpose of arrest and prosecution of any person accused of violating” orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the agency Whitmer turned to when her executive orders were ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court in October.

FURTHER, we call upon the citizens of Missaukee County to act responsibly with regards to others while determining for themselves what is best for themselves, for their own families and loved ones and how to contend with the ongoing risks associated with the COVID-19 virus; FURTHER, we call upon local businesses to use their own good judgement to operate in a manner which minimizes risk to patrons while protecting the health and welfare of their businesses, care for their employees, and the community.

Commissioner Star Hughston, the sponsor of the resolution, told Breitbart News commissioners simply want residents to be treated like adults and make their own informed decisions.

Hughston said the debate was not over the science, but whether the governor has the right to “come down with these rules.”

“No one had the right, especially her, to tell us that we have to” wear masks, close businesses, and her various other orders, he said.

“We are not idiots. We can decide what is best for us, and if you choose to wear a face mask and you have health concerns, then in my opinion, you would need to wear one. But if you don’t choose to wear one, then it’s your right,” he said.

Other counties have passed similar resolutions critical of Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus.

In January, Chippewa County called on Whitmer to reopen the state “immediately.”

“At this point it just doesn’t make sense anymore that we’re closed,” Commissioner Scott Shackleton told 9&10 News. “Wisconsin is open for dining—in house dining. Indiana is, Ohio is, Minnesota is, and here we sit closed up tight.”

Shortly after, Whitmer issued an order allowing restaurants to reopen at 25 percent capacity.

In November, Kalkaska County backed a movement to impeach Whitmer.

“Let’s start with the separation of powers,” Kalkaska County Commissioner Dave Comai said. “The executive branch doesn’t make laws. The legislative branch makes laws.”

He argued the economic woes of his county were “directly connected” to Whitmer’s lockdown orders.

